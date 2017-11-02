Get Ready Week preps Whitsunday locals

STORM SEASON: Mark Connors of the Proserpine SES outlines the focus of the recovery effort after Cyclone Debbie to Opposition leader Bill Shorten, mayor Andrew Willcox and Senator Anthony Chisholm.

STORM SEASON: Mark Connors of the Proserpine SES outlines the focus of the recovery effort after Cyclone Debbie to Opposition leader Bill Shorten, mayor Andrew Willcox and Senator Anthony Chisholm. Peter Carruthers

THE Whitsundays new disaster management co-ordinator, Alicia Palmer, has been touring the region during Get Ready Week.

She said the feedback received by Whitsunday residents in the wake of Cyclone Debbie ranged from those who couldn't bear to think about another cyclone to those who said the severe weather event taught volumes about how to prepare for the upcoming storm season.

With up to 11 cyclones predicted in the 2017/18 storm season, Ms Palmer said planning in the lead up to a severe weather event was vital.

"Our key things are to have a plan with their family,” she said. "Things like making a decision about where to evacuate to and who will meet there is important.”

Having important documentation easily available as well has having a plan for pets and making sure they had enough food and water made good sense.

"And talk to your neighbour, find out if they have any special needs and look at how you can help one another out,” she said.

Above all Ms Palmer encouraged residents of the Whitsunday region to not become complacent and to make sure they had plenty of food and water stored in the event of another severe weather event during the 2017/18 season.