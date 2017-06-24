Get running without working up a sweat

GET INVOLVED: Volunteers staff a water station during last year's Running Festival.

RUNNING: Ever wanted to be part of a running event without having to work up a sweat?

Well the Airlie Beach Festival of Running is now giving you that chance.

Every year the not-for- profit event calls on volunteers to staff drink stations, to work as marshals and staff the starting area at the lagoon carpark.

Operations manager of the Airlie Beach Running Festival Mark McConkey said it was critical to the successful running of the event and, as a bonus, all volunteers receive a complementary food and drink voucher with event sponsor, The Coffee Club, Airlie Beach.

So what special skills will the Airlie Beach Running Festival be looking for when recruiting volunteers this year?

McConkey said all volunteers needed was a cheerful disposition, plenty of enthusiasm and a good high-five technique.

"However, priority will be given to those with an ambidextrous high-fiving ability,” he said with a smile.

Returning for the fifth year in a row as major event sponsor, Cruise Whitsundays has also committed 10 staff members as volunteers on Sunday, July 16. The owners are calling on other businesses and community groups to follow their lead.

McConkey said the Whitsunday running community had developed a culture of volunteering through the Airlie Beach parkrun, where several hundred people had donated their time since the run's inception 18 months ago.

While volunteering is personally rewarding, it is also a great way to meet new people and get involved in a true community event.

To register your interest as a volunteer email info@runairlie.com.au.