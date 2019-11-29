Get strumming, three day festival to bring 100 uke players

BOWEN will come alive with the sound of strumming and song next year, with more than 100 ukelele lovers ready to rock the region.

The Ukelele may be smaller than some of its other stringed brethren, but the Bowen Ukelele BUGS show it more than makes up for it in heart.

Started in 2017, the group has quickly gained a following in town and now boasts up to 25 members in peak season and can be seen at events around the region.

After attending a ukelele festival in Charters Towers, founders Colin Pender and Jan Knight decided it was time to celebrate the musical instrument in Bowen.

FOUNDERS: Colin Pender and Jan Knight are very excited to hold the three-day festival. Jordan Gilliland

"We had 12 of our members travel to the Townsville festival, near Charters Towers, and we just knew we needed to bring this to Bowen," Ms Knight said.

"So we started formulating a plan to hold a closed three-day ukelele festival at the Bowen Palms Caravan Park"

The Festival is planned to take place from May 1-3, 2020.

With a list of supporters and prospective supporters almost as long as the list of hopeful attendees, the festival will not be without its friends.

Mr Pender said the festival would be very 'communal' and, of course, ukelele focussed.

There will be workshops, jam sessions, homecooked meals and performances all around Bowen.

He said a highlight of the event would be a one-of-a-kind music book, filled with 100 'new' songs to play.

They are currently in the process of culling through thousands of possible choices.

Kerry Sims, Judy Dixon, Colin Pender, Jan Knight and Shelley Tait Jordan Gilliland

"In the ukelele world there's a lot of music, but in Australia, the majority of the music comes out of two books published by the Blue Mountains Ukelele Group, in New South Wales," he said.

"Our book will be a mix of 100 songs we have found in our travels which are different, and those are what we will play over the weekend."

Tempting the gods, the pair have planned the event for May, because 'it hasn't rained in May for three years'.

They are hopeful of organising a spot at the Sunday Bowen Markets where they will raise money for the Queensland Cancer Council.

The group is now applying for a Regional Arts Development Fund grant to help subsidise the event, which they are confident of acquiring.

"We can't wait to show these ukelele players Bowen and what it has to offer."