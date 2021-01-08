Where COVID-positive worker visited

A Queensland hotel worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman is a cleaner at the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Spring Hill who is believed to have come into contact with the virus there as it serves as one of the state's quarantine venues for overseas travellers.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said sites the cleaner had visited while infectious included a train at 4pm from Central Station to Altandi Station on January 2.

She said the cleaner had done one shift at the Grand Chancellor Hotel in January 2.

The cleaner is a woman in her 20s from Algester, and anyone living in that suburb should consider getting tested.

Queensland Health has released a list of venues she visited, which will update as more information comes to hand. See it here.

Contract tracers are continuing to work with the cleaner about places she had been while infectious from January 2. She was tested on January 6.

Other suburbs she has visited include Calamvale and Sunnybank.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said Queensland Health had made sure more testing was available, particularly in those suburbs.

Dr Young said now was the time for anyone with any symptoms anywhere in Brisbane to come forward for testing.

She said they would be directly contacting people who they want to get tested.

"We are standing up more testing clinics," Dr Young said.

Dr Young said she believed workers in hotel quarantine should now be tested every shift, instead of the current routine of every seven days.

She praised the woman for doing the right thing.

Thursday, 7 January – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



*No new community acquired cases reported overnight.



• 2 new cases - one is overseas acquired, one is a worker in hotel quarantine

• 20 active cases

• 1,265 total cases

• 1,542,176 tests

Ms D'Ath said the case was the first involving someone working in a quarantine hotel in Queensland during the coronavirus pandemic, and the first locally acquired case in Queensland in 113 days.

SITES VISITED:

SAT JAN 2:

Train from Altandi station to Roma street, Sunnybank, 7am

Altandi Station & Roma Street Station between 7am & 4pm.

Train from Central Station to Altandi station, 4pm

SUN JAN 3:

Woolworths Calamvale North in Calamvale Central Shopping Centre between 11am - noon.

TUES 5 JAN:

Coles Sunnybank Hills, 7.30am - 8am.

Nextra Newsagent at Sunnybank Hills Shopping Town, 8am - 8.15am.

To prevent the spread:

- Stay home if you are sick

- If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested then isolate at home until you get the results and your symptoms resolve

- Stay 1.5 metres away from other people-think two big steps

- Wash your hands with soap and water, or hand sanitiser

- Leave a location if it is crowded.

