Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dance
Dance
News

Get the Beat: Full schedule, livestream

25th Sep 2019 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE national hip hop competition, Get the Beat, will be livestreamed from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast to this site from Friday to Tuesday.

It's the first time we've livestreamed dance, but bearing in mind the number of parents who have contacted us about it, we expect to have many sets of interested eyes.

Here's the livestream schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews

Saturday, September 28: 12 & U and Open Age Group acts

Sunday, September 29: 6 & U and 10 & U Group Acts

Monday, September 30: 8 & U and 15 & U Group Acts + Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos

Tuesday, October 1: Mini - Teen Champion Solos

caloundra get the beat livestream sunshine coast

Top Stories

    Man who racially abused cop labelled 'animal' by magistrate

    premium_icon Man who racially abused cop labelled 'animal' by magistrate

    Crime He ripped off his shirt and abused police during 'disrespectful' display

    Game changer takes top spot in influential season

    premium_icon Game changer takes top spot in influential season

    Sport Brahmans crown best and fairest, players' player and more

    Protesters: ‘Nobody is going to work this morning’

    premium_icon Protesters: ‘Nobody is going to work this morning’

    Breaking Live stream of protest action captures moment tensions flared between mine worker...

    Veteran reunited with lost Defence Force medal

    premium_icon Veteran reunited with lost Defence Force medal

    News Newspaper piece leads to joyful find for former Navy technician