Get the celebrity treatment

LIVE Life Pharmacy are offering customers a soothing and rejuvenating face and hand treatment with their trained Napoleon Perdis experts Sheree and Mary.

If you're in need of a pampering this is the package for you and will only set you back $35.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any better the cost is fully redeemable on Napoleon Perdis products in-store.

Summer taking its toll on you?

Shake things up with a make-over and let one of the Live Life experts take you through the skincare basics, that will have your complexion glowing, no spirulina required.

Smell amazing and receive a complimentary Napoleon Perdis deluxe makeover with every fragrance purchased over $80.

Give the gift of beauty with a Napoleon Perdis gift voucher, now available in store.

Retail Manager at Live Life Natasha De Marchi is happy to announce "we now offer a comprehensive, complimentary full foundation matching service from one of our Napoleon Perdis experts.”

The pharmacy has just installed a new Napoleon double bar that "will provide customers with the full Hollywood glamour treatment in-store,” said Ms De Marchi.

Bookings are preferable to avoid disappointment, but the friendly staff are on hand to help.

A Napoleon Perdis rewards card has just landed in store and makes the quality products even more affordable, customers can save upto 40% off their sixth purchase.

"It is an Australian brand and just a great quality product available at affordable prices and we are proud to be stockists,” Ms De Marchi said.

The experts at Live Life Pharmacy are awaiting your arrival to assist you upgrade your everyday look using Napoleon Perdis range.

Sharing Mr Perdis's very on backstage tricks and tips with the Whitsunday community.

Ms De Marchi said, "whatever the event on your social calendar, we can help you be red carpet, runway or just everyday ready.”