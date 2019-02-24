Get up close and personal with your favourite bands

BEST BA-ANDS: The Hillbilly Goats, pictured at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, will be performing at Cape Gloucester.

PARADISE is defined as "a place of extreme beauty or delight”, and Cape Gloucester Eco Resort fits the brief to a tee.

The inaugural 21 Bands in Paradise is just under a week away and with bands like Dragon and the Hillbilly Goats, it's not one to be missed.

The inaugural music festival kicks off on Friday, March 1, at 5pm, with bands performing until midnight. The music will restart at 10am on Saturday, March 2, again finishing up as the clock strikes midnight.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin "Butto” Butlin promises the festival will be "up close and personal” with only 400 tickets made available to the public.

The final showdown will start at 10am on Sunday, March 3, and the weekend will conclude at 6pm.

The Bondi Cigars are playing on Sunday, and Butto said you'd crazy to miss it.

"They're Australia's best Blue's band and they're amazing,” he said.

As well as the big acts, Butto said he's pumped to see the local bands take to the stage.

"I like seeing the local bands get up there on the big stage, as they never get a chance.”

Butto said the music industry had been in a state of flux for years, and that it's rare to see bands perform these days, as solos and duos.

"Some of the local bands are amazing, and they get a chance to play in front of a big crown, they just shine.”

Three day passes have sold out, as has day tickets for Saturday, but fear not music lovers- there are still a handful of tickets available for the Friday and Sunday.

Head to the Cape Gloucester Facebook page to secure your tickets or call 4945 7242.

WHAT: 21 Bands in Paradise

WHEN: Friday to Sunday, March 1-3

WHERE: Cape Gloucster Eco Resort

COST: Friday tickets are $40 and Sunday tickets are $50. Saturday has sold out.