Get your chic on for a '20s themed charity ball

CHARITY BALL: The committee of the 1920s-themed charity ball for the Ronald McDonald House Charity, North Queensland at Club Croc this week. Peter Carruthers

JOIN in all the glitz, glamour, style and chic that was the Roaring '20s at Mantra Club Croc this weekend.

The Roaring '20s-themed McDonald House Charity fundraiser is an annual gala event.

There are limited tickets available for this year's event on November 18 at the Mantra Club Croc in Airlie Beach.

Co-chair of the organising committee Jaide Hunt said there are a few places still available but they are selling fast.

Ronald McDonald House North Queensland has provided more than 160,000 night stays to more than 3500 families with seriously ill children since 2004.

Co-chair Ron Petterson said he expected the 1920s theme to bring out guys dressed as gangsters and girls in flapper dresses.

"But the important thing is the money that we raise goes directly to the house in Townsville,” he said.

"And the reason it goes there is over 120 Whitsunday families this year alone have used that house in Townsville.

"We want families with sick kids to be able to stay there and not worry about paying hotel bills or looking for a place to stay.

"When your kid is sick in hospital you just want to know you have got somewhere to go and put your head down.”

The average length of stay for these families is 2-3 months.

Ms Hunt said the Townsville Ronald McDonald House was not just for patient's families who had life-threatening injuries.

"In the cyclone a girl flew up there with an appendicitis and she had the accommodation available to her and her family,” Mr Petterson said. "It could be complication with a birth of falling off a swing and breaking your arm.”

Local McDonald's owner Mike Muller said, "It's great to get the community involved raising both awareness and funds for this great cause.”

FUNDRAISER