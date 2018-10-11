GET YOUR HEART RACING

RACES ARE BACK: The beauties and bets at the 2017 Bowen Cup.

THE race that stops the Whitsundays is back - which means it's time to whip out the dresses, lay out the suits and put the champagne on ice.

From as far south as Proserpine, all roads will lead to Bowen this weekend for the annual Bowen Cup race day.

Hundreds from across the region will once again gear up for one of the most prestigious events that country racing has to offer.

Held at Bowen's famous Ben Bolt Park, this year is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet with five local races including the highly anticipated Battle of the Bush.

Punters and spectators alike won't be disappointed as they enjoy access to mouth-watering refreshments and delicious caterers.

The Bowen Turf Club will have three bars this year including the main bar, Brown Brothers pop-up wine bar, and another beer bar alongside the bookmaker building.

Multiple food vendors will also be on hand to offer with Let Us Eat offering tasty burgers, chips and more while Mr Whipsundays will serve up yummy treats, and the famous Hun's Delight with specialty Hungarian langos and chimney cones.

Punters need not worry. For as many delicious caterers on offer, there will be just as many TAB facilities, ATM and bookmakers on-site to keep gamblers sighing with relief and a jumping castle for the kids.

Gates open at 11am, with first race set to start at 1.30pm.

Entry is $15 per person, children under 18 are free and aged pensioners will cost $10 to enter.

Bowen Turf Club & Brown Brothers Wine are co-hosting the Premium Race Day Marquee, with limited tickets left available for $120 per person.

To purchase tickets, visit the website https://whitsundaytickets.com.au/event/7742.