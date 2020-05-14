Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Help your kids prepare for the annual NAPLAN tests, which have been postponed until next year due to coronavirus. Simply download these test preparation sheets.
Help your kids prepare for the annual NAPLAN tests, which have been postponed until next year due to coronavirus. Simply download these test preparation sheets.
Education

FREE FOR KIDS: Get your kids NAPLAN ready with these tests

by Staff writers
14th May 2020 6:00 PM

Students across Australia should have been sitting their NAPLAN tests this week.

The annual benchmark tests were cancelled for the first time since they began in 2008, with education ministers saying they did not want to place extra stress on schools already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and home learning.

The national tests are sat by students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 - covering language, reading, writing and numeracy.

They will resume next year.

But that does not mean parents have to wait to check how their children are tracking.

These NAPLAN-style mathematics tests are provided free by educational workbook publisher Excel as a useful resource for children learning remotely.

Students can tests themselves with these test preparation sheets. Simply download and print them.

Originally published as Get your kids NAPLAN ready with these simple tests

education naplan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beginning of the end’: Prossie businesses ready for dine-in

        premium_icon ‘Beginning of the end’: Prossie businesses ready for dine-in

        Business Proserpine business owners have said they’re excited to be able to offer a dine-in option again

        Council approves new Bowen petrol station

        premium_icon Council approves new Bowen petrol station

        News The station will be located less than a minutes’ drive from two pre-existing...

        Man walks down middle of Bruce Highway, disrupts traffic

        premium_icon Man walks down middle of Bruce Highway, disrupts traffic

        News A man who walked down the middle of the Bruce Highway in amongst the traffic has...

        ‘Party pooper’: Mystery thief drives off with loo

        premium_icon ‘Party pooper’: Mystery thief drives off with loo

        Crime Police are on the trail of an ‘outhouse outlaw’ who stole a port-a-loo from a...