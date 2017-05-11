Gettin' up for some paddling fun in sun

STAND UP: The Whitsunday SUP Challenge is holding a come and try day for all levels of paddleboarding experience.

FEEL like a bit of yoga on the beach? Or perhaps a nice paddle on the water?

The Whitsunday SUP Challenge is holding a 'come and try' day on Saturday.

There will be two different events for both novice and more experienced stand up paddleboarders.

The 'Come Try' event offers learn to paddle tips, a yoga session and leisure paddle, while the 'Bring it On' event is for racing competitors.

People will need to organise their own boards for the events but there will be some available for hire on the day.

Event co-ordinator Alita DeBrincat said the day would be a great way to support the local community.

"It's about getting out there and having a go,” she said.

"We have the team from Naish Australia here. For anyone that doesn't know what they're doing... they can help you out.

"We just want everyone to come down and have a go, have a try.

"It's a chance for everyone to get behind Airlie Beach and make it fun.”

Ms DeBrincat said the day would cater for everyone.

"We begin the morning with a paddling technique workshop by the pros from Naish Australia and a yoga session to limber up before hitting the water,” she said.

"The workshops will be geared at both beginners and more competent paddlers, and all are welcome to sign up.”

Spaces are limited, so buy a ticket today.

STAND AND TRY

WHAT: Whitsunday SUP Challenge Day Event

WHERE: Airlie Beach foreshore

WHEN: Saturday, May 13, 7.30am

COST: $70 (Bring it On), $30 (Have a Go)

TICKETS: whitsundaysupchallenge .com