Getting Mackay’s best to the top of football tree

WHO better to build a pathway to the top for young, aspiring footballers than someone who knows how to get there?

Meet the new general manager of Mackay Regional Football Zone Anthony Nobilia – a man with a passion for football and the juggling skills to match, even in dress shoes.

A former producer at Fox Sport, professional photographer and well-travelled business man, Nobilia will now lend his talents to growing the beautiful game in Mackay.

“I’ve been playing football since I was four,” Nobilia said.

“Back in Sydney I (played at) a good level of football in my teen years. I played state league there for about 13 years.

“There was a brief moment where I signed a one-year contract in the NSL (National Soccer League). I’ve experienced the levels which people want to get to, and know what it takes to get to that level.”

Mackay Regional Football Zone general manager Anthony Nobilia at the Mackay football field’s gates.

The Sydney-born man joins the full-time MRFZ team alongside administrations officer Fonda Gibbs.

With the exception of Gibbs, the main body of the MRFZ previously consisted of a volunteer board. Secretary Greg Kliese said another full-time member would iron out some of the scheduling issues of the past.

“This is the first time MRFZ has had a general manager,” Kliese said.

“Out of the 17 candidates we thought he was a great fit. The whole aim of having Anthony on board is improving the profile of the game and having one contact point for the public.”

Nobilia added: “I’m available seven days a week to talk to the right people and get those actions happening.

“I’m here to act as a midway point between the clubs and the governing body, to act as a mitigator, driver, implementer, an ideas man; someone to help administer the game on a broader level.

New Mackay Regional Football Zone general manager Anthony Nobilia shows off his juggling skills.

“Part of my job here, I believe, is to give kids who want to play at a higher calibre those avenues to get there. It’s a long hard road, but we need to make sure the game’s foundations are strong and remain strong.”

The new GM said the job of organising all the football for the region was too much for one full-time staff member. He said his addition is a step toward MRFZ becoming a stronger organisation.

“(The administrator) job is inundated. One full-time person wasn’t enough. I don’t think two people are, but this is a sign of progress,” he said.

Nobilia saw the importance the Magpies Crusaders United pathway had for the region and hinted at working closely with them in future.

“They are crucial for this area. It represents a goal for these young people to reach. From there the gates open up to other opportunities,” he said.

“We want everyone here to play for the Socceroos one day. I’m sure that’s not going to happen, but to help one or two players reach that level and steadily increase that number over time is the whole aim of the game.”