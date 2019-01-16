Getting moving on Lake Master Plan

VISION: The Whitsunday Regional Council is looking to secure extra funding for several projects, after receiving the Lake Proserpine Masterplan at a meeting late last year.

GLAMPING along with traditional camping, RV parking and cabins could be on the horizon for the world famous fishing spot, Lake Proserpine, also known as the Peter Faust Dam.

The Whitsunday Regional Council wants to secure extra funding for the projects, after receiving the Lake Proserpine Master Plan late last year.

Acting Mayor John Collins said the council had developed a clear vision for establishing and improving recreational and tourist facilities at Lake Proserpine.

Cr Collins said the master plan was developed after field investigations, a site audit, and workshops were held between WRC, Sunwater and other key stakeholders.

The council received $1 million in funding for the project from the Tourism Recovery Fund, after the significant impacts left behind from Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017, which was jointly funded by the State and Federal government.

"Our Economic Development team have since leveraged that $1 million and council have allocated $500,000 and used it to apply for additional matching funding of $1.5 million through the Building our Regions Program,” Cr Collins said.

"Every extra dollar we can attract from external sources allows us to be able to do more of the staged master plan, so any time council can turn $500,000 into $3 million is a good outcome.

"Our ultimate aim is to make Lake Proserpine a tourism hotspot attracting additional drive tourism to our land-based attractions in the region with flow-on benefits including local jobs.”

As well as camping, other future recreational uses within the plan include:

Upgraded recreational facilities and overflow parking areas

Central gathering area / amphitheatre for events

Pontoons for enhanced access between the water and landslide areas

Enhanced arrival and information facility

Upgraded boat ramp and parking areas

Rationalised water-based recreation areas

For more information visit http://www.whitsundayrc. qld.gov.au/DocumentCenter/ View/4541.