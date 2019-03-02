Getting set for a memorable ride

BACK ON THE BIKE: Bowen man Robert Lee has jumped back on the bike after 30 years to take on the Bowen-Collinsville Rollercoaster next month.

BACK ON THE BIKE: Bowen man Robert Lee has jumped back on the bike after 30 years to take on the Bowen-Collinsville Rollercoaster next month. Kyle Evans

"It's just like riding a bike” is a term that's often loosely thrown around.

But it's one Robert Lee understands better than most after literally hopping back on a bike after three decades.

Now the Bowen local will put the age-old cliche to the test when he takes part in the annual Bowen to Collinsville Rollercoaster bike ride next month.

"I was at the Bowen River Rodeo last year and a mate told me he was going to do the Bowen roller coaster ride, and he told me I could donate a fair amount of money to cancer if I could do it in under six hours,” he said.

"I started training just before Christmas, prior to that I hadn't ridden a bike for about 30 years.”

Like many of the events participants, Mr Lee is no stranger to medical hardship.

In 2016, his wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis then fell ill again in 2018 with what they suspected was lime disease. Following a number of medical opinions and an eventual trip to Germany for treatment, the 50-year-old is now keen to help make a big difference.

"Everybody has been touched by cancer somewhere along the line and has lost family or friends, it's a great cause and we are trying to raise as much money as possible for it,” Mr Lee said.

Taking place on March 30, Mr Lee will attempt to complete the Bowen to Collinsville leg in under six hours. So far Mr Lee has only nominated for one leg of the race but he said it may change depending on his training.

"I'm very excited, I'm up at 4.30am three times a week, to my rides before starting work at 7am, and I've been doing long distance rides on weekends,” he said.

"Those interested in giving to the cause do so by attending fundraising events at Bowen Meat Supplies this Saturday or at Bowen IGA this Sunday.”