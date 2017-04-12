Getting the community back on its feet

SMALL gestures go a long way toward getting communities back on their feet.

Which is why the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre welcomed Fastway Couriers with open arms as they delivered two cages of donations to support disaster-affected residents.

Donated items were in the form of bottled water, linen, nappies, baby formula, first aid materials and non-perishable food.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre manager Rebecca Woods said the people they had been able to help with donations had expressed deep gratitude.

"It's been awesome because we have been able to be an access point for people to come and collect those items to make their lives easier, and there are people outside the community that want to give," she said.

"We haven't got the final count but I would say we helped around 300 individual applications and they include families, individuals and couples."

Ms Woods reflected on support which had been provided to the smaller parts of the community including Dingo Beach, Hydeaway Bay, Wilsons Beach, Conway and Midge Point.

"Each one of those locations has received anywhere from two to three truckloads of food we received from donations and water," she said.

"They were really grateful to be thought of, Midge Point particularly had people screaming out for food."

Fastway Couriers Regional Franchise Manager Barry Aitchison said it was important for those affected by the cyclone to know that everyone was in the recovery process together.

"We are all in the community operating together and we have a national coverage of the country where people like to help out," he said.

"We are hoping everyone gets on their feet soon."

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre is not accepting book or clothing donations but is still receiving essential support donations.