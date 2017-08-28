Getting the message across

VMR Whitsunday members Rod Wilson, Roger Wodson, Alan Corney and Ray Lewis have been hard at work restoring VMR signs.

BOATIES have no excuse to ignore safety precautions before getting out on the water.

Three of four Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) safety signs across Airlie Beach boating locations have been replaced after Cyclone Debbie destroyed them five months ago.

These are located at Whisper Bay boat ramp, Abell Point marina and Port of Airlie, with Shute Harbour signage set to be in place in due course.

The Lions club originally sponsored the signs at a cost of $2500, which has been covered by insurance.

VMR Whitsunday secretary Roger Wodson said the signs left a clear message.

"It is about getting people to turn on their radio and monitor the channels and make sure you have everything you need before you leave," he said.

"We are putting these up in all locations to hopefully get the message across. It has been very quiet but with September holidays coming up and this beautiful weather, we are expected to pick up any time."

VMR volunteers Rod Wilson, Alan Corney and Ray Lewis worked alongside Mr Wodson last Friday for three hours to get the Abell Point sign (pictured) up.

VMR Whitsunday has also applied for the Westpac Disaster Recovery Program, along with a number of other grants to also progress future projects.