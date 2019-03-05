Hey mate, check out this Italian supercar with Aussie name

IT'S the Italian supercar with a Chinese heart and quintessentially Australian name - but don't expect to see the GFG Style Kangaroo bounding across the dusty outback anytime soon.

The sleek two-seater was created by fledgling Italian design house GFG Style, headed by legendary designers Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio (Giorgetto has designed hundreds of cars, including the original Volkswagen Golf, Lotus Esprit, BMW M1 and the DeLorean made famous in Back to the Future).

GFG Style Kangaroo is styled by the same people that designed the DeLorean and Lotus Esprit.

Claimed to "arouse excitement and meet the needs of an increasingly demanding clientele", the Kangaroo is one of the stars of this week's Geneva motor show, a mecca for fast and often crazy four-wheeled machinery.

Its twin 180kW electric motors, 90kWh battery pack and chassis were developed in conjunction with Chinese supplier CH Auto.

GFG Style Kangaroo is powered by twin electric motors.

The motors sit at either end of the car driving all four wheels and the carbon fibre-bodied supercar is claimed to hit 100km/h in 3.8 seconds on the way to a 250km/h top speed.

While its low-slung design points to serious pace best suited to a race track, it has an off-road trick courtesy of innovative hydraulic suspension that can be raised 120mm for a full 260mm of ground clearance - more than a Toyota LandCruiser.

Designer Fabrizio Giugiaro says the Australian inspiration came from where the car is designed to be driven.

GFG Style Kangaroo’s fancy doors look expensive.

"Just like a kangaroo it rises up, springs into action, jumps from one terrain to another and is fast, very fast indeed!"

While GFG Style says the Kangaroo can be used on "(race) track, sand, dirt or snow", the testing so far has taken place somewhere a real kangaroo may feel very out of sorts - the icy roads of St Moritz in Switzerland.

Inside, there is leather sourced from Poltrona Frau, the same company that supplies Ferrari.

There's also a mass of technology with a digital instrument cluster and sizeable central infotainment screen presented in portrait format.

GFG Style Kangaroo has a multitude of screens.

There's a third slim screen that stretches almost half the width of the dash and provides a view of everything around the car, like a giant rear vision mirror.

As with many of the cars from the Geneva show, the Kangaroo is a concept with no immediate plans for production.