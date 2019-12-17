Menu
Work at Adani's Carmichael mine started earlier this year after it received environmental approvals.
GHD confirms it is no longer working with Adani

Ashley Pillhofer
17th Dec 2019 12:41 PM
AFTER months of targeted activism global engineering giant GHD has concluded its work with Adani on its Carmichael mine project.

Guardian Australia reported GHD's executive general manager Phil Duthie announced the firm's current contractual obligations with the mine had concluded in an email to staff.

PROTEST: Activists blocked access to Adani's Carmichael mine.
The company has a long history with Adani and was its first project partner in Australia.

The Guardian reported GHD planned to transition away from fossil fuel clients.

In a company statement, GHD confirmed it was not responsible for the design, infrastructure or construction of the mine.

The announcement does not rule out the company partnering again with Adani.

"We will assess any future opportunities to work with Adani's businesses, which include renewable energy projects, if and when these opportunities arise," a company spokesman said.

"GHD recognises that ecological imperatives are steering the world towards a sustainable future. "

