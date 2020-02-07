All-Star Draft: Giannis’ savages NBA superstar
ONCE again it's LeBron James going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo as the NBA All-Star Game captains.
The two superstars went head-to-head in the All-Star Draft, going pick for pick until they had selected their respective 12-man rosters.
James held the first pick, after finishing with the most votes for the All-Star Game, and took Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.
Antetokoumpo pulled a surprise with the second pick by taking Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.
James kept the LA vibe going with his team by grabbing Kawhi Leonard, and Antetokounmpo kept his world vibe going strong with Pascal Siakam.
Ahead of his next selection and with James Harden still on the board, Antetokounmpo delivered a shot at the bearded superstar from the Houston Rockets.
"I'm going to go with somebody who passes the ball."
Giannis has got jokes 😂 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9m7cguXTMJ— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2020
The teams were assembled but fans watching on couldn't help but scratch their heads over the team Antetokounmpo had put together.
As James filled his squad out with spacing and three-point shooting, Antetokounmpo loaded up on bigs and sub-optimal shooters.
Giannis is the MVP as a player but he's awful at drafting an All-Star team.— Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) February 7, 2020
Lebron just better than the Greek Freak at this GM thing at this point ... plain and simple... one day Giannis will dominate a young guy like this— Chris Geeter McGee (@geeter3) February 7, 2020
NBA ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS
TEAM LEBRON
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Luka Doncic
James Harden
-----
Damian Lillard
Ben Simmons
Nikola Jokic
Jayson Tatum
Chris Paul
Russell Westbrook
Domantas Sabonis
TEAM GIANNIS
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Pascal Siakam
Kemba Walker
Trae Young
-----
Khris Middleton
Bam Adebayo
Rudy Gobert
Jimmy Butler
Kyle Lowry
Brandon Ingram
Donovan Mitchell
Ok so Giannis Antetokounmpo is never going to be a GM... Yikes.— Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) February 7, 2020
The team Giannis is drafting is not good at all.— Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) February 7, 2020