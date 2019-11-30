‘Giant’ hail forecast for first day of summer

Summer is about to make itself felt, with day one likely to bring in storms, including ‘giant hail’, followed by some serious heat and increased fire danger.

THE official start of summer tomorrow is likely to be kickstarted with a storm, followed by a week-long heatwave and increased fire danger.

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to move across the state from Saturday which could potentially produce damaging winds, the weather bureau says.

As they move into to the state's southeast on Sunday, the fast-moving storms could produce hail stones up to 4cm in diameter (about the size of a golf ball) and be classed as "giant", says meteorologist Jessica Gardner.

Any rainfalls are expected to bring little relief to the drought stricken parts of the state.

The forecast storms are expected to be followed by fresh southerly winds in Queensland's western areas.

The winds could whip up dust in regions near Thargomindah and Birdsville.

Forget the Great Dividing Range, today we have the Great Dividing Trough in west #Qld! To the south: fresh, dry S'ly winds are bringing raised dust to the Channel Country. To the north: N'ly winds and some storms! The trough is heading eastward tomorrow 🤓https://t.co/ZVaKZMVre6 pic.twitter.com/dk3IF4uVIB — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 29, 2019

As winds shift westerly the raised dust could travel as far east as the Darling Downs, Ms Gardener said.

The same hot dry winds are then expected to create severe fire dangers across Queensland from Monday.

The severe conditions are expected for areas that have already hit hard by fires in recent months.

Areas expected to be affected include the Darling Downs and Granite Belt region, the South East Coast, Central Highlands and Coal Fields and Wide Bay Burnett District.

"We'll see those regions which have already had some very bad fires see fire dangers creep up again at the beginning of the week," Ms Gardener said.

To add insult to injury, the Bureau of Meteorology also forecasts sweltering temperatures up to 6C above average.

It will be so hot in over the next three days the bureau expects heatwave conditions for the entire Queensland east coast north of the Capricorn Coast.

"We're looking at temperatures in the mid 30Cs, getting up to the high 30Cs and touching the low 40Cs further inland," Ms Gardener said.