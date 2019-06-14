Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Giant Ice Age wolf head found in Siberia

14th Jun 2019 9:35 AM

RUSSIAN scientists have found the furry head of an Ice Age wolf perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost.

The head, which died 40,000 years ago, was discovered in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia.

Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths and became extinct alongside them.

Scientists said it was an adult, about 25 per cent bigger than today's wolves, but did not say whether it was male or female.

Mr Plotnikov called the discovery unique because scientists previously only had found wolf skulls without tissues or fur, while this head has ears, a tongue and a perfectly preserved brain.

archeology editors picks ice age paleontology wolf

Top Stories

    Island paradises left to languish now return to glory

    premium_icon Island paradises left to languish now return to glory

    Destinations Resort manager says the "new" Hayman will be a modern take on luxury

    Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

    premium_icon Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

    Whats On 'This show is a massive part of the Proserpine identity.'

    MAKEOVER: Proserpine Main St ready for a sprucing

    premium_icon MAKEOVER: Proserpine Main St ready for a sprucing

    Council News Find out what's in the pipeline for Main St in Proserpine.

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    Celebrity Find out which famous people you share a birthday with.

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:43 AM