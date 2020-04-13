Menu
No-one knows the identity of the rabbit scooting around Brisbane's western suburbs.
News

Giant rabbit’s ride-by for locals in isolation

by Jasmin Lill
13th Apr 2020 12:29 PM
MYSTERY surrounds the identity of a large white rabbit seen riding a motorised scooter through the city's western suburbs over the Easter weekend.

Several people photographed the oversized rabbit in a purple vest who was seen cruising around Bellbowrie.

Local Jenny Boorer was lucky enough to see him or her several times.

"On Good Friday we saw him near the intersection of Kangaroo Gully Rd and Montanus Drive, and then later in our afternoon walk we saw him on Duranta St," she said.

"Along there he was being followed by a bunch of local kids who were chilling and calling out to him with excitement. It was so lovely to see somebody going to so much effort to spread the Easter joy at a time that's as challenging for us all."

 

The giant rabbit delighted locals at Bellbowrie over the weekend.
Ms Boorer said the rabbit's face was completely covered, so its real identity remains unknown.

"We also saw him on Easter Saturday at the corner of Kanga and Montanus again," she said.

"We are so lucky to live in a community where people go out of their way to put a smile on others faces."

The giant rabbit was spotted regularly over the weekend.
