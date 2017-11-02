Gift in the wake of Debbie warmly received

GRATEFUL: Rhiannon Brunker of Mt Julian is grateful to receive $1000 from Anderson Scaffolding in the wake of TC Debbie.

GRATEFUL: Rhiannon Brunker of Mt Julian is grateful to receive $1000 from Anderson Scaffolding in the wake of TC Debbie. Peter Carruthers

MORE than seven months on from Cyclone Debbie, Rhiannon Brunker is still living in a demountable building after a torrent of water made her Mt Julian home unliveable.

This week Ms Brunker, her 15 and 11-year-old daughters and her husband have received a $1000 community grant provided by Luke Anderson of Anderson's Scaffolding.

Ms Brunker said it had been a tough time dealing with the cyclone fallout.

"I wouldn't wish it on anyone.” She said she was grateful for the money gifted to her family and was brought to tears when expressing her gratitude.

"Every community needs people like him,” she said. "If we didn't have people like him around where would a lot of us be?”

Ms Brunker said the money would pay for her girls' high school computers.