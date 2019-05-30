GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for the week ahead
THURSDAY
KC's Bar and Grill
Julian James
FRIDAY
KC's Bar and Grill
Julian James and Dylan Hammond
SATURDAY
KC's Bar and Grill
Julian James
Reef Gateway
Evan Daley Lounge Bar: 7pm-10pm
SUNDAY
Whitsunday Sailing Club
Rebelquinn: 2pm-5pm
Anchor Bar
Lotty De Trio: 3pm
KC's Bar and Grill
Patch Brown
Reef Gateway Hotel
Young Whitsundays Got Talent, in the beer garden: 1.30pm, followed by Sam McCann.
Free face painting in the bistro for lunch and dinner.
MONDAY
KC's Bar and Grill
Patch Brown
TUESDAY
KC's Bar and Grill
Kieran McCarthy
WEDNESDAY
KC's Bar and Grill
Lloyd Saunders