The competitors in the first heat of Young Whitsundays Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel. The second heat will be held this weekend.
The competitors in the first heat of Young Whitsundays Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel. The second heat will be held this weekend. TROY BANNISTER PHOTOGRAPHY
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for the week ahead

by Monique Preston
30th May 2019 2:00 PM

THURSDAY

KC's Bar and Grill

Julian James

FRIDAY

KC's Bar and Grill

Julian James and Dylan Hammond

SATURDAY

KC's Bar and Grill

Julian James

Reef Gateway

Evan Daley Lounge Bar: 7pm-10pm

SUNDAY

Whitsunday Sailing Club

Rebelquinn: 2pm-5pm

Anchor Bar

Lotty De Trio: 3pm

KC's Bar and Grill

Patch Brown

Reef Gateway Hotel

Young Whitsundays Got Talent, in the beer garden: 1.30pm, followed by Sam McCann.

Free face painting in the bistro for lunch and dinner.

MONDAY

KC's Bar and Grill

Patch Brown

TUESDAY

KC's Bar and Grill

Kieran McCarthy

WEDNESDAY

KC's Bar and Grill

Lloyd Saunders

Whitsunday Times

