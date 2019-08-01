Gig Guide
THURSDAY
KC's Bar & Grill:
- Bela Sono All Day & Night
FRIDAY
KC's Bar & Grill:
- Sweet Alibis All Day & Night
SATURDAY
Magnums Hotel
- Great Barrier Reef Festival After Party featuring live band "INVERSION", from 10pm
KC's Bar & Grill
- Gettin' Didgee With It All Day & Night
Reef Gateway
- Duncan Rae, 7.00pm to 10.00pm, in the Lounge Bar
Club Croc
- Tasman Hagger, 5.30pm - 8.30pm
SUNDAY
Reef Gateway
- Young Whitsunday's Got Talent, 2.30pm in the Beer Garden
Whitsunday Sailing Club
- Cameron Bartlett 2.00pm - 5.00pm
KC's Bar & Grill
- Andy Mammers
Airlie Beach Hotel Sunday Session
- Mango Junction
Reef Festival After Party 2pm-6pm
- Anchor Bar, Bela Sono, 2pm
MONDAY
KC's Bar & Grill
- Kieran McCarthy
TUESDAY
KC's Bar & Grill
- Mike Duff
WEDNESDAY
KC's Bar & Grill
- Rebelquin