Airlie Beach Hotel.
Whats On

Gig Guide

1st Aug 2019 4:00 PM

THURSDAY

KC's Bar & Grill:

  • Bela Sono All Day & Night

FRIDAY

KC's Bar & Grill:

  • Sweet Alibis All Day & Night

SATURDAY

Magnums Hotel

  • Great Barrier Reef Festival After Party featuring live band "INVERSION", from 10pm

KC's Bar & Grill

  • Gettin' Didgee With It All Day & Night

Reef Gateway

  • Duncan Rae, 7.00pm to 10.00pm, in the Lounge Bar

Club Croc

  • Tasman Hagger, 5.30pm - 8.30pm

SUNDAY

Reef Gateway

  • Young Whitsunday's Got Talent, 2.30pm in the Beer Garden

Whitsunday Sailing Club

  • Cameron Bartlett 2.00pm - 5.00pm

KC's Bar & Grill

  • Andy Mammers

Airlie Beach Hotel Sunday Session

  • Mango Junction

Reef Festival After Party 2pm-6pm

  • Anchor Bar, Bela Sono, 2pm

MONDAY

KC's Bar & Grill

  • Kieran McCarthy

TUESDAY

KC's Bar & Grill

  • Mike Duff

WEDNESDAY

KC's Bar & Grill

  • Rebelquin
