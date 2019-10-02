Menu
Swoon will perform at the Eimeo Pacific Hotel this weekend.
Whats On

Gigs and events in and around Mackay this weekend

Kate Rasmussen
2nd Oct 2019 6:00 PM
Thursday

  • Boomerang Hotel | Golden Oldies Bingo | 10.30am
  • Langford’s Hotel | Open Mic and Jam night | 7.30pm
  • Magnums Hotel | Jon Stevens | 8pm

Friday

  • Empire Alternacade | Star Wars Weekender | 5pm
  • Langford’s Hotel | Bigfoot Mafia — Let it Burn Tour | 7pm
  • Hotel Mackay | Oktoberfest | 9pm
  • Moss on Wood | Mango Junction | 9pm
  • Central Queensland Conservatorium Of Music | Superfly | 7.30pm
  • Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club | TikiBowls | 5.30pm
  • Seabreeze Hotel | Tash | 7.30pm
  • Souths Suburban Bowls Club | Viva Solo | 7pm
  • Seaforth Bowls Club | Peppe | 7pm
  • Hotel Mackay | Music Bingo | 7pm
  • Collinsville Workers Club | Jade Holland | 8pm
  • Sarina Showgrounds | Sarina Ute Muster | 12pm

Saturday

  • The Bavarian | Oktoberfest | 1pm
  • McGuires CBD Hotel | Royal | 8pm
  • Cartel Nightclub | Lucky Takeover | 9pm
  • The Gallery Lounge and Bar | Oktoberfest | 7.30pm
  • Moss on Wood | Mango Junction | 9pm
  • Magnums Hotel | Airlie Beach Originals | 2pm
  • Harrup Park | Luke Miller | 7pm
  • Hotel Mackay | Evan Daly | 9pm
  • Souths Suburban Bowls Club | Anette Worthington | 7pm
  • Souths Leagues Club Mackay | Nathan Kennedy | 7pm
  • Boom Nightclub | Party for the Queen | 9pm

Sunday

  • Seabreeze Hotel | Oyster Festival | 12pm
  • Eimeo Pacific Hotel | Swoon | 3pm
  • Ashtart | Elementary | 12pm
  • Duke of Edinburgh Hotel | Bunji Chord | 1pm
  • Sails | Mango Junction | 4.30pm
  • Sarina Leagues Club | Significant Other | 3pm
  • Harrup Park | Sunday Session | 1pm
  • Paddy’s Shenanigans | Mamma Mia — Elton John special | 9pm
  • Reef Gateway Hotel | Whitsunday’s Got Talent | 2.30pm
  • KC’s Bar & Grill | Acoustic Session | 3pm

Coming Up

Sarina Ute Muster
Saturday, October 5 — Monday, October 7 | Sarina Showgrounds

Love utes and country music? Then October is a must-er for your social calendar.

If a weekend of thrills, spills, utes, mates and a ripper good time sounds like fun, put a big circle around the October Long Weekend.

The inaugural Sarina Ute Muster — to be held October 5-7 at Sarina Showgrounds — has already attracted star power from throughout the country, with performers lining up to be a part of the event.

Day pass: $60 Adult | $30 Concession | $30 Child

Weekend Pass: $115 Adult | $55 Concession | $55 Child 13-16 | $300 Family

Event Night Pass: $35 Adult | $15 Concession | $15 Child | $80 Family

Prada Priscillas: An All-Male Revue
November 2 | MECC | Cost: $68 Adult

Flanked by gorgeous men, Australia’s six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch and her ‘girls’, take you on a journey from where it all began with Les Girls in the 60s, across the Aussie outback with Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the 90s and into today with a celebration of today’s music icons.

The ninety-minute all-male revue features some of Priscilla Queen of the Desert’s greatest hits including I Love the Night Life, Go West, Shake Your Groove Thing, Finally and I Will Survive, plus a few surprise hits from some of today’s music icons and divas that have inspired drag performances around the world.

