Gigs and events in and around Mackay this weekend
Thursday
- Boomerang Hotel | Golden Oldies Bingo | 10.30am
- Langford’s Hotel | Open Mic and Jam night | 7.30pm
- Magnums Hotel | Jon Stevens | 8pm
Friday
- Empire Alternacade | Star Wars Weekender | 5pm
- Langford’s Hotel | Bigfoot Mafia — Let it Burn Tour | 7pm
- Hotel Mackay | Oktoberfest | 9pm
- Moss on Wood | Mango Junction | 9pm
- Central Queensland Conservatorium Of Music | Superfly | 7.30pm
- Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club | TikiBowls | 5.30pm
- Seabreeze Hotel | Tash | 7.30pm
- Souths Suburban Bowls Club | Viva Solo | 7pm
- Seaforth Bowls Club | Peppe | 7pm
- Hotel Mackay | Music Bingo | 7pm
- Collinsville Workers Club | Jade Holland | 8pm
- Sarina Showgrounds | Sarina Ute Muster | 12pm
Saturday
- The Bavarian | Oktoberfest | 1pm
- McGuires CBD Hotel | Royal | 8pm
- Cartel Nightclub | Lucky Takeover | 9pm
- The Gallery Lounge and Bar | Oktoberfest | 7.30pm
- Moss on Wood | Mango Junction | 9pm
- Magnums Hotel | Airlie Beach Originals | 2pm
- Harrup Park | Luke Miller | 7pm
- Hotel Mackay | Evan Daly | 9pm
- Souths Suburban Bowls Club | Anette Worthington | 7pm
- Souths Leagues Club Mackay | Nathan Kennedy | 7pm
- Boom Nightclub | Party for the Queen | 9pm
Sunday
- Seabreeze Hotel | Oyster Festival | 12pm
- Eimeo Pacific Hotel | Swoon | 3pm
- Ashtart | Elementary | 12pm
- Duke of Edinburgh Hotel | Bunji Chord | 1pm
- Sails | Mango Junction | 4.30pm
- Sarina Leagues Club | Significant Other | 3pm
- Harrup Park | Sunday Session | 1pm
- Paddy’s Shenanigans | Mamma Mia — Elton John special | 9pm
- Reef Gateway Hotel | Whitsunday’s Got Talent | 2.30pm
- KC’s Bar & Grill | Acoustic Session | 3pm
Coming Up
Sarina Ute Muster
Saturday, October 5 — Monday, October 7 | Sarina Showgrounds
Love utes and country music? Then October is a must-er for your social calendar.
If a weekend of thrills, spills, utes, mates and a ripper good time sounds like fun, put a big circle around the October Long Weekend.
The inaugural Sarina Ute Muster — to be held October 5-7 at Sarina Showgrounds — has already attracted star power from throughout the country, with performers lining up to be a part of the event.
Day pass: $60 Adult | $30 Concession | $30 Child
Weekend Pass: $115 Adult | $55 Concession | $55 Child 13-16 | $300 Family
Event Night Pass: $35 Adult | $15 Concession | $15 Child | $80 Family
Prada Priscillas: An All-Male Revue
November 2 | MECC | Cost: $68 Adult
Flanked by gorgeous men, Australia’s six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch and her ‘girls’, take you on a journey from where it all began with Les Girls in the 60s, across the Aussie outback with Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the 90s and into today with a celebration of today’s music icons.
The ninety-minute all-male revue features some of Priscilla Queen of the Desert’s greatest hits including I Love the Night Life, Go West, Shake Your Groove Thing, Finally and I Will Survive, plus a few surprise hits from some of today’s music icons and divas that have inspired drag performances around the world.