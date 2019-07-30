Gin Gin, South Kolan on radar: O'Dowd wants nuclear in Flynn

Mr O'Dowd is unconvinced about the merits of replacing coal-fired power stations with renewable energy considering South Australia had the most expensive electricity in Australia, paying $96.42 per kilowatt.

FEDERAL MP for Flynn Ken O'Dowd would accept a nuclear power plant anywhere in his electorate, which includes places such as Gin Gin, South Kolan, and Moore Park Beach.

On Monday night in Parliament, Mr O'Dowd said, "yes, put it anywhere you like. My area would accept it. Not a problem."

He then responded to the heckles of politicians by saying "if you just listen, you might learn something" and then advocated the benefits of debating nuclear power.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Taylor Battersby

"It will take 20 years to build a nuclear power station and so the debate must start sooner rather than later," Mr O'Dowd said.

"All those deniers out there should think about just where we are going.

"The technology behind nuclear power plants is much safer and continues to improve as time goes on.

"The evidence over six decades shows that nuclear power is a safe means of generating electricity. The risk of accidents in nuclear power plants is low and declining."

Mr O'Dowd said he was unconvinced about the merits of replacing coal-fired power stations with renewable energy considering South Australia had the most expensive electricity in Australia, paying $96.42 per kilowatt.

He said that Queensland had the lowest cost in Australia, at $82.13 per kilowatt, but that this was because it had eight coal-fired power stations.

"Second-tier electricity retailers who do not generate one kilowatt of electricity are partly to blame for our high prices.

"That is why I support those who are calling for an inquiry into the feasibility of bringing nuclear power into the mix of the future energy supply chain."

He said there should still be a reliance on coal and gas, and proposed that nuclear would replace renewable energy as the alternate source of power, although there was still a place for renewables.

Mr O'Dowd said he was worried about where nuclear waste could be stored, and needed to be part of further debates and the proposed inquiry.