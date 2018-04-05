Big mistake you’re making at work

IF YOU'VE been struggling to make it in the big bad world of business, it might have something to do with your office eating habits, according to Australia's wealthiest person, Gina Rinehart.

The mining magnate, currently worth close to $15 billion, peaked as the world's richest woman in 2012 and told news.com.au that there's no "magic secret" to nabbing a career as successful as hers.

"Put in a bit more, always be enthusiastic to get extra work, work later, take less lunch breaks, get it done and do it responsibly," Ms Rinehart said as she attended an event at the Longines Record Club at Broadbeach on the Gold Coast.

As a major benefactor of the Commonwealth Games, Ms Rinehart is in the Queensland city to support the Aussie athletes, especially the nation's swim team which is sponsored by her company Hancock Prospecting.

"I would love to see them all get medals, as long as they do their best, but of course for them to be up on that stage with tears in their eyes, knowing the effort they put in and that the family was there to watch them, superb, superb," she said.

Before heading to last night's Opening Ceremony at Carrara Stadium, Ms Rinehart offered up some free business advice to women trying to cut it in male-dominated industries.

"I was told something years ago that's probably right. Women in a male industry have to work 20 times harder. And, you know, it doesn't have to be 20 times harder. Just in any job, if you want to get ahead, take shorter lunch breaks, be happy to stay later, do the work and finish it off well.

"I don't think there are any magic secrets," she said.

Despite that, a February report from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency shows Australian women working full-time are still being paid on average 15 per cent less than their male counterparts.

Gina Rinehart ahead of the opening ceremony. Picture: Nigel Hallett

And women who retired in the same month were doing so with 42 per cent less super.

Ms Rinehart, who inherited 76 per cent of her father's iron ore company when he died in 1992, has always had frank words for people who want to be wealthy.

In 2012, the mining boss wrote an article for the Australian Resources and Investment magazine telling people to stop complaining.

"There is no monopoly on becoming a millionaire. If you're jealous of those with more money, don't just sit there and complain - do something to make more money for yourself - spend less time drinking, or smoking and socialising, and more time working," she wrote.

Ms Rinehart, 64, has also been a vocal advocate for US President, commending Donald Trump's first year.

"What I like and think is important is this is the leader of the most important economy in the world right now.

"It's a democratic country ... it is voted. It is cutting tape and taxes, it is getting investment rolling in, it is improving unemployment - the lowest unemployment rate for 50 years.

"He also seems to be improving employment for women and for people who are less educated and the disadvantaged. Some of those have had better employment levels than they've ever had for 50 years. So the economic policies help people - they're delivering," the 64-year-old said.

Again touching on the topic of women, Ms Rinehart said the US President's relationships with women before he was the leader of the free world - specifically the way he treated them - wasn't her "business".

"You will always get media saying he had a girlfriend here or there. Well, that was before he was in office.

"(If) he had his girlfriends before he was President, it's none of my business," she said.