Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.
News

Girl, 11, seriously injured after being hit by car

by JACOB MILEY
6th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car at a busy intersection near a Townsville shopping centre last night.

The girl, believed to be 11, was struck by a car while crossing the Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr intersection at Kirwan just after 7.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the girl suffered a leg injury and was taken to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

The girl remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police were on scene diverting traffic. The road was opened in both directions about 10pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

More Stories

child crash editors picks injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wild weather delivers brief reprieve

        premium_icon Wild weather delivers brief reprieve

        Weather Storms bring hail and first drop of rain in months to parched region.

        • 6th Dec 2019 10:43 AM
        'We baked so many we even broke the oven'

        premium_icon 'We baked so many we even broke the oven'

        News Over 80 fruit cakes have been donated this year.

        • 6th Dec 2019 10:36 AM
        Drug-addicted teen offered ‘good buds’ to mates

        premium_icon Drug-addicted teen offered ‘good buds’ to mates

        Crime Police raided the then-17 year old’s home seizing her mobile phone

        TURNED AWAY: Health debacle forces couple to leave town

        premium_icon TURNED AWAY: Health debacle forces couple to leave town

        Health “My husband is born and bred here. He’s got his whole family here.”