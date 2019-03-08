Girl, 15, allegedly assaulted police after car theft

TWO teenagers have been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a Bowen residence.

Police allege a wallet and car keys were taken from a Rose Bay unit while the occupant was asleep between 10pm Wednesday and 1am Thursday.

A white 2017 Holden Colorado which was parked nearby was allegedly stolen and later discovered abandoned in a cane paddock on Airdmillan Rd, Ayr, at 11.11am.

The car was seized by police, undamaged and with the keys allegedly left under the driver's seat.

A 15-year-old Bowen girl was charged with unlawfully using a motor vehicle, seriously assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duties.

A 15-year-old Ayr boy was charged with burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, committing an evasion offence and two counts of unlicensed driving.

Both teenagers will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.