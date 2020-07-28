Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
News

Teens taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

by Emily Halloran
28th Jul 2020 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teens have been hospitalised after an alleged fight broke out at Helensvale Train Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the station on Town Centre Drive in Helensvale about 4.20pm.

A girl was left with facial injuries, while a boy had head injuries.

Both were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Initial reports by police indicate there may have been theft involved.

Police are investigating the incident and allegations.

Originally published as Girl, boy taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

More Stories

editors picks fight injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier: ‘Now is not the time to leave Queensland’

        premium_icon Premier: ‘Now is not the time to leave Queensland’

        News The premier is calling on Queenslanders not to travel to New South Wales.

        Man facing torture, assault charges in alleged DV case

        premium_icon Man facing torture, assault charges in alleged DV case

        Crime It is alleged the offending occurred in April this year in Mackay.

        Battle of Blues and Maroons will play out on the water

        premium_icon Battle of Blues and Maroons will play out on the water

        Whats On Airlie Beach Race Week is powering on with an age-old rivalry set to play out.

        Mining giants make moves toward renewable energy

        premium_icon Mining giants make moves toward renewable energy

        Technology Hydrogen could soon power haul fleet in Queensland.