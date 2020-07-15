Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Logan.
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Logan.
News

Girl critical after being hit by car

by Elise Williams
15th Jul 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Logan earlier this morning.

The girl, aged in her early teens, sustained a significant head injury following the incident on Old Chatswood Rd.

Emergency services, including paramedics from the high acuity response unit, attended the scene around 8.10am before they transported the girl to the Queensland Children's Hospital shortly afterwards.

Another person, believed to be the driver of the car, was taken to the Mater Hospital suffering emotional distress.

Originally published as Girl critical after being hit by car

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries pedestrian and vehicle incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman taken to Prossie Hospital after winter snake bite

        premium_icon Woman taken to Prossie Hospital after winter snake bite

        News Paramedics were called to a private property after the night-time bite.

        Why the rush is on to secure a property in paradise

        premium_icon Why the rush is on to secure a property in paradise

        Property Ray White Whitsunday received more than 500 property inquires and 188 applications...

        WATCH: Whitsunday swimmer to train under Olympic coach

        premium_icon WATCH: Whitsunday swimmer to train under Olympic coach

        Sport Mikhaila Flint has landed the opportunity of a lifetime that could fast track her...

        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime An alleged Saturday night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two arrests by...