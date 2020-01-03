Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young girl has died after she sustained injuries in what is believed to be a freak fishing accident.
A young girl has died after she sustained injuries in what is believed to be a freak fishing accident.
News

Girl dies in freak fishing accident at pier

by Brittany Goldsmith, Brooke Grebert-Craig
3rd Jan 2020 1:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A freak fishing accident is believed to have claimed the life of a young girl at Inverloch.

The girl, who is yet to be identified, was with family members from Melbourne on the holiday town's pier when she sustained life-threatening injuries just after 9.30am.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said paramedics tried to revive her but she died at the scene.

"It is understood a child sustained life-threatening injuries just after 9.30am at the pier," she said.

Inverloch pier.
Inverloch pier.

"Paramedics worked on the girl, however she sadly died at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

brittany.goldsmith@news.com.au

accident death fsihing inverloch pier

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HAPPY ENDING: Watch as turtles return to Mullers Lagoon

        premium_icon HAPPY ENDING: Watch as turtles return to Mullers Lagoon

        News A whopping 250 turtles spent Christmas in the care of a generous Bowen woman before heading home.

        CRIME WRAP: Teens found drinking at primary school

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Teens found drinking at primary school

        News What’s been happening around Proserpine this week.

        Costigan says world ‘laughing at us’ over bushfire readiness

        premium_icon Costigan says world ‘laughing at us’ over bushfire readiness

        Politics MP Jason Costigan angry at lack of bushfire resources.

        Pilots push for flight school in Whitsundays

        premium_icon Pilots push for flight school in Whitsundays

        News Aviation experts said a flying school could put the Whitsundays on show and boost...