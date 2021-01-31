Menu
Christian school expels eight-year-old over note
Education

Girl expelled over note to crush

by Michael Ruiz
31st Jan 2021 5:03 PM

An 8-year-old girl has been expelled from a Christian school in Oklahoma after telling a classmate she had a crush on her, her mother told local media.

"My daughter was crying, saying, 'Does God still love me?" Delanie Shelton, of Owasso, Oklahoma said.

Shelton's daughter, Chloe, was a student at Rejoice Christian Schools, according to the outlet - at least until recently.

School policy prohibits boyfriend and girlfriend relationships in general, and administrators told the station they were following the student handbook.

Shelton told KOKI that her daughter Chloe's vice principal sat her down and said "the Bible says you can only marry a man and have children with a man."

Shelton said she later the told the vice principal that she thought it would be "OK for girls to like girls" and that the administrator then "looked shocked and appalled."

In a statement, Rejoice Superintendent Joel Pepin said the school could not comment on any individual student or family due to privacy concerns and other factors.

The Oklahoma school said it has a policy against relationships.
The school was founded in 1992 on faith-based principles, according to its website. It is one of the largest Christian schools in the greater Tulsa area.

Mother Delanie Shelton is furious at the ordeal.
"Rejoice Christian Schools exist for the purpose of partnering with parents in training students in Bible-based Christian principles and in the establishment of a high-quality academic foundation," the school's mission statement reads.

Its statement on philosophy cites Deuteronomy 6:5-7 and argues that parents are responsible for their children's education.

Shelton said she is raising her children not to judge others and to love whoever they want.

"They ripped my kids out of the only school they've ever really known away from their teachers and friends they've had over the past four years over something my daughter probably doesn't know or fully understand," she told the station.

