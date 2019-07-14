Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl hospitalised after bull trampling

by Thomas Morgan
14th Jul 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl has been taken to hospital after an accident involving a bull on a property northwest of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property off Showgrounds Drive, Highvale, near Samford to Brisbane's northwest.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a girl in her mid-teens was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition after being trampled by a bull.

She reportedly suffered injuries to her back and chest.

bull editors picks incident injuries

Top Stories

    CRUSH: How the rain impacted week two

    premium_icon CRUSH: How the rain impacted week two

    Rural Find out how much the rain impacted week two of the crush.

    Apprenticeships available

    Apprenticeships available

    Careers This is a chance to forge a career close to home.

    House fire in the Whitsundays

    House fire in the Whitsundays

    News There was a house fire in the Whitsundays on Friday night.

    PHOTOS: Were you a mad hatter?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Were you a mad hatter?

    Local Faces Did we snap your photo at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party?