A girl has been hospitalised in a stable condition. Matthew Deans

A GIRL has been taken to hospital following an "immersion" incident at a private Noosa residence.

Emergency services were called to the Noosa Heads property about 3.22pm with initial reports indicating a female child needed assistance.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident occurred in an "unknown body of water".

The patient was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.