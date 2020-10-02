Girl power: Cricket clinic for budding players a hit

PROSERPINE Junior Cricket held a girls’ only cricket clinic for budding stars last Friday, giving them an opportunity to try the sport.

Queensland Cricket staff along with Mackay/Whitsunday women’s cricket rep coach Zoe and Queensland and Mackay/Whitsunday player Meg helped out on the day.

The girls played a variety of skill-based games along with other fun activities in an undercover area to escape the heat, before finishing with a Master Blaster style game.

For a few of the girls, the only cricket they had ever played was on Australia Day in the annual street and beach games.

For the past few weeks of term, Queensland Cricket has been going into primary schools to run girls only programs at lunchtime, which certainly sparked a lot of interest.

The girls all had a fantastic time, saying it was very relaxing playing with just girls and they would love to do it more.

On the back of this, Proserpine Junior Cricket will look at running an afterschool girls only program for a few weeks of Term 4.

Budding cricketers have fun at the girls only clinic. Photo: Contributed

The cricket season in Proserpine starts on October 9 at 4pm for girls and boys of all abilities and aged five to 17.

You are welcome to try the game before signing up.

For more details phone Mel Dwyer on 0424 599 722.