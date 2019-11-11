Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Girls charged after allegedly ramming cop car

by ANDREW POTTS
11th Nov 2019 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of teenage girls allegedly crashed a stolen car into a police vehicle on the Gold Coast last night.

The girls, aged 15 and 19 years, were charged after being hospitalised following the arrest.

The collision occurred just after 6.30pm in the carpark of a unit block in Labrador's Usher Ave after police followed a stolen Hyundai i30 which had been spotted driving erratically along Smith Street.

The two teenage girls were arrested last night.
The two teenage girls were arrested last night.

POLAIR, the police helicopter, followed the car to the unit block when officers arrived in a patrol car.

Police allege the stolen car attempted to escape the carpark before colliding with the patrol car, leaving both damaged.

Both girls as well as two police officers were hospitalised.

Police searched of the car and allegedly located a quantity of drugs, utensils and a knife.

The 19-year-old will front Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

She is charged with one count each of burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife in a public place.

She has also been charged with other drug related offences

It will be alleged she stole the car from a Mermaid Waters house on Great Barrier Reef Drive on Saturday.

The 15-year-old girl has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast labrador police teens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remembrance Day sparks new bid to find soldier’s family

        Remembrance Day sparks new bid to find soldier’s family

        People and Places A timeworn piece of wartime memorabilia has set a Mackay historian on the search for his family

        ‘The regret that still haunts me’: widow pays tribute

        premium_icon ‘The regret that still haunts me’: widow pays tribute

        People and Places Rachel Blee remembers loving family man.

        LAST DAYS: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards

        Full list of bushfire warnings

        Full list of bushfire warnings

        News See the full list of Qld emergency warnings here