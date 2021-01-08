Girl’s cryptic note before going missing

British police have launched a search for a 14-year-old English schoolgirl, feared to have run away with her boyfriend.

Olivia Smith disappeared after leaving a note for her mum Samantha Smith on Tuesday morning which is believed to be an attempt to throw her family "off the scent", The Sun reports.

In the note, the schoolgirl said she was heading from her home in Harwich, Essex, to Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Ms Smith, 41, had asked Olivia, who also goes by the last name Slater, to split up with her 15-year-old boyfriend.

The note said she had broken up with the teen "like [her mum] wanted".

But Ms Smith said she thought the note was trying to cover her tracks and Olivia has fled with the boy, who is also believed to be missing.

The teens had been dating for three months but Ms Smith said she and Olivia's dad had urged her to split up with him.

Her mother is now pleading her youngest child to "come home where it's safe".

Making a public plea to her daughter, Ms Smith said: "I don't understand why you've gone. There's no need to do this.

"You need to come home, be with your family and rebuild the relationships."

Ms Smith said she loved her daughter "to pieces" and her disappearance was all the more "devastating" as she was the youngest.

"She's only 14 - she's the baby of the family," she said.

"Three of [my children] have left home and I've only got her. They've all flown the nest now and I hadn't prepared myself for her to go yet."

The mum-of-four is unsure where in the country her youngest child could be, but suspects she is in the Clacton area.

Olivia, who is believed to have fled around 5am, left the note on her family's dining room table which read: "I'm going to Halifax for a bit to sort myself out.

"I broke up with [boyfriend's name] like you wanted. I don't know when I'll be back. I'm sorry. From Liv."

"We believe Olivia wrote the note to throw us off the scent, [but] I did get told to share the information with family and friends up north," Ms Smith said.

"Olivia was spotted at 5.30am yesterday morning going to Manningtree train station in Essex. She was by herself.

"I did get told [her boyfriend] was going to Manningtree station as well, so he possibly met her there.

"We do believe she's with her boyfriend.

"We've had no communication from Olivia, apart from this letter, which she left downstairs on the dining room table.

"She's no phone whatsoever and no money. It's really concerning."

Ms Smith's post has been shared more than 63,000 times and she claims to have been inundated with potential sightings.

"I've had loads of messages. I've been inundated [with messages] from Yorkshire, but me and the police believe she's still in Essex," Ms Smith said.

"She'd [allegedly] been seen in Bradford, Halifax. One woman called who lives in Argus and saw a young girl and boy together buying camping equipment - but the boy had dark hair and [her boyfriend] has blonde hair."

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "[We] can confirm we're investigating - anyone who knows where Olivia is should call."

