Girls hit pitch for first ever pop-up program

LAST Wednesday 12 girls participated in the first girls only pop-up blast program run by Queensland Cricket.

The girls took over the back half of the park where there were a variety of activities set up to teach the girls the fundamental skills of batting, bowling, fielding and catching.

This week we hope to refresh the skills and then move into playing a game.

It is great to see the girls having fun playing together and they must have enjoyed it because we already have more new registrations for this week.

It is not too late to come and join the fun from 4-5pm on Wednesday afternoon.

It was great to see Galbraith Park cricket nets alive with a hive of activity.

While our girls were busy the boys also had a Queensland Cricket coach and Proserpine senior cricketer to help pass on some of their skills along with our current coaches.

They were excited for the extra coaching and are looking forward to next week’s session.

This week more representative players were named for Mackay Whitsunday including Corey Dwyer and Jackson Riley in Under-15s, Ben Valmadre in Under-13s and Corey Stoud, Jack Valmadre and Donny Pettiford in the Under-12s.

These boys will all take part in the Northern Zone Championships being played in Mackay from December 14 to 16.

This Sunday the last of the inter-town fixtures against Bowen will be played for the year in Proserpine.

We are hoping to end the year on a high with a win in all grades.