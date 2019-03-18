Girls inspired: women's local soccer hits all time high

WAITING TO WALZ: May-Lyn Lewis (14) and Shayla Williams (11) are up and coming Mackay football stars chasing Matilda success.

WAITING TO WALZ: May-Lyn Lewis (14) and Shayla Williams (11) are up and coming Mackay football stars chasing Matilda success. Aidan Cureton

FOOTBALL: Their bright green and gold strips are an obvious tell, but these two young guns are wild Matildas fans - and hopefully future players.

On the world stage, Matildas are making waves. Early this month they took out the inaugural FFA Cup of Nations against Argentina and are predicted to be top contenders for the World Cup in June.

Data shows that this success is trickling down to regional centres and inspiring more girls, like May-Lyn Lewis and Shayla Williams, to start kicking around a ball.

Both these players are a testament to the talented young, female players Mackay has to offer.

May-Lyn Lewis (14) and Shayla Williams (11) are up and coming Mackay football stars chasing Matilda success. Aidan Cureton

14-year-old, May-Lyn is a gun midfielder and one of three girls playing for the Magpies Crusaders Under 16 squad.

Putting Katrina-Lee Gory as her number one player, May-Lyn said the Matildas are a huge inspiration for young players.

"I play the same position as her, and I met her before, so she inspires me,” she said.

Seeing the influence of the Australian national women's side reflected in her side, May-Lyn said interest in the sport is at a high.

"There are three girls in my MCU team, which is meant to be a boys' team,” she said.

"They want to succeed and go further, so that's why we're playing for Crusaders.

"We took a team down to Gold Coast last year and almost won it, so these girls show they want to go further.”

Shayla plays an age group above for her City Brothers team and has represented Australia at China, playing in a boys' team.

May-Lyn Lewis (14) and Shayla Williams (11) are up and coming Mackay football stars chasing Matilda success. Aidan Cureton

With a Brazilian dad, soccer was a second language for young Shayla, who got the ball rolling at two-years-old.

"In Glendon, it was a small town so we just played soccer every day,” she said.

Having only discovered the Matildas a few years ago, the 11-year-old said the women's squad inspired her and the other girls around her.

"(It's good) For rep girls and all that. You see a lot more girls playing soccer,” Shayla said.

"You can follow their footsteps so you can become them when you're older.”

There was no hesitation when Shalya said Sam Kerr and Katrina-Lee Gory were her favourites.

"She has great sportsmanship, and I like her goal celebration of doing a cartwheel then a backflip,” she said.

Mackay Regional Football Zone's board director of junior football Dean Lynch, said female numbers were at an all- time high this year.

Greg Kliese,Board Secretary of Mackay Regional Football Zone and Dean Lynch, Board Director for Junior Football discussed what is in store for Mackay soccer in 2019. Aidan Cureton

"This year we have five girls-only teams, aged between under-5 and under-7's,” he said.

The end goal being a full junior girls' competition, Lynch said this was a huge step.

Young female involvement is up 9 per cent from 2018, with over 185 girls signed into a team.

Overall there have been 2633 juniors from U5's to U17's registered with more numbers expected when Whitsunday, Bowen and Moranbah sign up.

Lynch was positive some of the success and rise in women's involvement had come from the success of the Matildas.

"When the Socceroos are going well we have more interest, also with the Matildas,” he said.

The Mackay women's league has also grown from one division to two. Premier women's has five teams submitted and Division 1 has eight.