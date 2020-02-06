Girl’s teeth knocked out in alleged bashing

Footage of the incident has been shared on social media. Picture: Facebook

WARNING: Distressing and graphic images

A 13-year-old girl has been left needing surgery after having her front teeth knocked out during an alleged group assault while she was walking home from school.

A group of bullies allegedly filmed each other attacking and taunting year eight student Maddy at the Gilles Plains McDonald's in Adelaide's northern suburbs on Tuesday.

The Avenues College pupil was hospitalised with missing teeth and suffered memory loss, a concussion and damage to her neck, spine and shoulder.

A family friend said Maddy, who had just started high school a week ago, had "suffered bullying all her life".

She said the teenager was the victim of a "cowardly" attack and was "punched her from behind without her even knowing".

"She is currently still in hospital having numerous CT scans, X-rays and surgery … her life is changed forever."

The 13-year-old was allegedly assaulted at McDonalds Gilles Plains. Picture: Supplied

She said the alleged attackers are still harassing the teenager while she recovers.

"To make matters worse, the culprits and kids nearby videoed it all and it is now being sent around via social media," she said.

"They are continuing to torment her via online messages. All while she's laying in her hospital bed."

The friend said Maddy had suffered "permanent damage to her face".

The teenager underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday night and doctors believe she will need further dental reconstructive work that will take at least 12 months to recover from.

She said the Maddy's mother was "absolutely devastated".

The teenager told Nine News she didn't remember what happened in the alleged attack.

"It all happened so fast," she said. "She was punching me, pulling my hair. I got kicked in the mouth."

Maddy's mother, Courtney told The Advertiser she found her daughter bloodied and distraught after the incident.

She rushed to the scene "in about 30 seconds" after someone at the scene answered her daughter's phone during the attack.

"All I could hear was this bloodcurdling noise screaming, 'Mummy, help me,' and I couldn't do anything about it," she said.

"I could hear her screaming from the car park … she was covered in blood. When I got there, I was hysterical."

Police say they have arrested two girls - aged 14 and 15 - over a fight between a "group of teenagers" at McDonald's in Gilles Plains, in Adelaide's northeast, about 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Both girls have been charged with aggravated assault causing harm.

Maddy said she can’t remember what happened. Picture: Channel 9

"A 13-year-old girl was assaulted and sustained facial injuries," police said in a statement.

"She is currently in the Women's and Children's Hospital awaiting surgery - her injuries are not life-threatening."

Police said it "was not a random incident, all parties are known to each other".

"Police will continue to work with the families, parents and school of the teenagers involved in this incident going forward," it stated.

The arrested girls will appear in the Adelaide Youth Court at a later date.

A friend of the family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Maddy's medical expenses.

As of Thursday morning, it had raised almost $19,000.