Girls top Proserpine State High School results

ON A HIGH: Proserpine State High School buddies Brooklyn Lade and Bree Jolley at the school formal last year.

THE overall positions of the graduating class of 2017 from the Proserpine High School are in and the news is good.

Three students received OPs of two and five students managed to score an OP of three.

Heidi Moore, Bree Jolley and Jessie Groom topped the school by gaining OP twos and will head to university this year.

Vice school captain Brooklyn Lade, Millie Schmidt, Blake Farmer, Georgia Summerfield-Fallon and Kris Walker all received an OP three.

School captain, STEMS winner in 2017 and club finalist in the Lions Youth of the Year competition, Ms Jolley, was offered three scholarships from the University of NSW and the University of Sydney.

She will take up a engineering scholarship with the University of NSW this month and said it was a great way to begin 2018.

"A huge weight has been lifted,” she said.

"Year 12 has been absolutely crazy and it is a massive relief to be given an offer to study what I want.”

Ms Jolley said she wanted to use engineering for humanitarian causes.

"One of the reasons that I chose the University of NSW is they are connected with Engineers Without Borders,” she said.

"I really hope to get involved with them and use my skills for humanitarian work.”

Ms Moore had not yet received a university offer but was confident one from James Cook University would come in the next week.

"I have put down preferences which are medicine, physiotherapy, nursing and midwifery,” she said.

"I am very happy with my results. It was a good way to end the year.”

Ms Groom will pack for a cold climate when begins officer training this month with the Royal Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra.

She will study a four-year degree in mechanical engineering.

"I am beyond excited,” she said.

"It's going to be great to be challenged and be surrounded by like-mined people.

"It will be sad to say goodbye to Prossie, but hopefully I will go back to the school and inspire other kids to pursue their dreams.”