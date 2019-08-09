Girl’s window mysteriously propped open

Police say they have uncovered a new clue in the disappearance of Nora Quoirin

Police in Malaysia have released photos of a hotel room window they say was found propped open at the holiday resort where Nora Quoirin went missing.

They now believe the 15-year-old Brit schoolgirl could only have left her family's plush vacation cottage through the window, say reports.

Officers released the pictures from the cottage's living room and the gaping window where unknown fingerprints were reportedly discovered earlier.

"Only the glass window exit was used. We are certain about this," a police officer told Malaysian media earlier today.

Police are now investigating claims the "prints" belong to an outsider, as Nora's family believe she was almost certainly abducted.

It is not yet known whether the window could even have been opened from the outside, police revealed.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Matthew Searle of the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) told The Sun Online: "She would not have been able to open the window on her own, and it was found propped open.

"They also know Nora would not walk off anywhere on her own."

After Madeleine McCann's disappearance, her family were forced to combat a "ridiculous" theory heavy shutters found open in the bedroom where their kids were sleeping had been opened by the three-year-old.

A top British cop has now likened Nora's disappearance to the baffling Madeleine case.

Child protection expert Jim Gamble compared Nora Quoirin's disappearance to that of Madeleine and Ben Needham - who both disappeared on family holidays.

"Ultimately, the cases of children going missing abroad are so rare that we tend to know the names of all of them," said Mr Gamble, who investigated Madeleine's disappearance.

"This is now one of three cases that are similar … Ben Needham, who went missing many years ago, Madeleine McCann, who is still on everybody's minds, and now Nora."

Nora with her mum, who is frantically searching for the 15-year-old.

Mr Gamble now believes Brit experts should be primed to help solve Nora's disappearance.

He says the National Crime Agency (NCA) has the experience and expertise needed to help investigate what has happened to the teen.

The 15-year-old, from London, disappeared from a holiday resort near the Berembun Forest Reserve on Sunday, and hundreds of police are now involved in a full-scale search to track down Nora, who has special needs.

But Mr Gamble - former chief exec of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre - believes the police on the ground could benefit from specialist help from overseas.

Mr Gamble said he hoped the Irish consulate in Kuala Lumpur was now in touch with their counterparts in the UK to ensure direct access is given to Britain's elite crime experts.

"This is not because the Malaysian police do not have the necessary expertise … it is because the NCA is in a unique position to offer the world's very best help," he told the Sun Online.

The NCA is the UK's lead agency targeting organised crime, human, weapon and drug trafficking, cyber crime and economic crime.

It operates across regional and international borders and can be tasked to investigate any crime using its team of top experts.

However, it wasn't formed until 2013, long after the disappearance of Madeleine in 2007 and Ben in 1991.

Mr Gamble also believes those involved in the search should put politics "to one side" to help the family, who are going through everybody's "worst nightmare".

Mr Gamble added he hoped police used a "belt and braces" approach during the "golden hours" after Nora was first reported missing on Sunday.

Nora went missing during a family holiday to Malaysia.

"I am reassured talking to family that there are lots of resources from police doing structured work with regards to the missing side of the search," he said.

"These cases are so rare that very few police forces have significant levels of experience in this.

"I hope the authorities, if they feel it would be helpful, are able to get access to the best technical and operational resources available to them.

"We all hope they used a belt and braces approach during the precious golden hours after Nora was first reported missing.

"They should have been checking whether there were any disgruntled staff members at the hotel or whether there has been any recent burglaries at the resort or in the surrounding areas."

The former police chief, who carried out a full-scale review into the disappearance of Madeleine, said there were three possibilities as to what has happened to Nora.

They include her walking off and getting lost, being harmed by someone she knows or falling victim to an opportunistic abduction.

The family of missing Brit Nora Quoirin issue an emotional video statement.

He earlier told the BBC: "I know that family are seriously considering the abduction theory, (but) the police still seem to be pushing ahead with the missing (theory)."

However, he said the "key thing is that the police, while they pursue their favoured missing theory, do not lose sight" of the other possible scenarios.

Mr Gamble described the Quoirin family as feeling "devastated" and "anxious beyond belief" as the search for Nora continues.

"Children go missing all the time and they generally and thankfully return home, but that's kids going missing in proximity of their homes," said Mr Gamble, now the chief executive of the Ineqe Safeguarding Group.

Mr Gamble went on to describe Nora's mum and dad - who are from Belfast and France - as being "in that place that is every parent's worst nightmare".

The search area where police have been looking for Nora

"I have spoken with the family. The family are at the heart of this," he said.

"They reached out and contacted me because I'm in Ireland and I've got experience of these types of cases.

"I will give them any advice I can while they are going through this time. I will do whatever I can for the family."

A fundraising appeal has now been launched in Belfast by Nora's relatives and, by this afternoon, more than £60,000 ($107,000) had been raised.

"If people want to offer some practical help to the family I suggest they take a look at the GoFundMe page," Mr Gamble said.

Malaysian police are to play a voice recording of missing Nora's mother over loudspeakers as they step up their jungle search for the teen.

Superintendent Mohd Nor Marzukee Bin Besar revealed a helicopter, drones and dogs were also being used to trace the 15-year-old, who has not been seen since Sunday.

"We have had a long discussion with the family to determine who Nora has the closest relationship to and whose voice she would respond strongly to," he said.

A helicopter, drones and dogs are being used to find Nora.

"We have decided to make a recording and use a loudspeaker. We have to respect the sensitivities of this case. We need to make the recording and will start using the loudspeaker this morning."

The message is, "Nora darling, I love you … mum is here. Mum is here, Nora darling, my love."

Police initially insisted there was "no evidence" of foul play but yesterday admitted Nora could've been abducted after the discovery of the unidentified fingerprints.

Che Zakaria Othman, deputy police chief in the state of Negeri Sembilan, said that a forensic team had examined the prints.

He declined to give further details but did say the investigation included a possible "criminal element".

In an emotional video statement released on Wednesday, Nora's family said they remained hopeful the schoolgirl would be found.

The resort where Nora was staying.

Speaking on behalf of Nora's parents, Nora's aunt said: "We are completely overwhelmed by the support we have received from all over the world.

"This is extremely traumatic for the whole family. "(Nora's parents) Meabh and Sebastien are devastated and too upset to speak themselves at this time.

"But we must remain hopeful. And we ask everyone to keep Nora in their thoughts and to continue to support the ongoing search for her.

"Nora is still missing, and she is very vulnerable, and we need to do everything we can to bring her home."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission