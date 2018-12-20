Give a furry friend their forever home this Christmas

PAW-FECT PRESENT: Furry friends Susie and Zaylee were rescued from the pound the day they were due to be put to sleep.

PAW-FECT PRESENT: Furry friends Susie and Zaylee were rescued from the pound the day they were due to be put to sleep. Kyle Evans

ADOPT - don't shop.

That's the message Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue Inc has sent this Christmas as 13 dogs and cats wait to be adopted into forever homes.

Some were found wandering the streets, others were removed from abusive homes.

For some, born into the rescue program, foster care is all they've known.

BCPRI secretary Dominique Tetley said the number of strays always spiked around Christmas and the holiday season.

"The phones ring non-stop around Christmas time from people wanting to hand in their pets,” she said.

"They say they can't look after them any more or they don't have time for them or they're going on holidays but can't find them a place to go.”

But not all pets are handed in.

Blue heeler kelpie mix twins Zaylee and Susie and border collie Colin, now in foster care through the BCPRI program, were rescued from the pound the day they were going to be put to sleep.

The dogs had been in the pound for almost a week, but when no one responded to the adoption notice, it seemed their time was running short.

Miss Tetley said she received a call on a Thursday and the following day, the loving canines were rescued, safe and sound.

Curious pup Marlee was found wandering the streets near Horseshoe Bay with her mother and siblings.

The Australian cattle dog staffy mix is the last of her siblings without a home.

Spotted pooch Fender has also spent most of his life in foster care.

Born in Collinsville, the bull arab staffy mix came to BCPRI with his siblings at five-weeks-old and, like Marlee, is the only one of his litter yet to be adopted.

As Christmas approaches, BCPRI has put out an urgent call for a foster home for the gentle pup as the pet motel is at full capacity.

Domestic short hair Pip came to BCPRI as a stray.

While in foster care, she gave birth to a litter which included Zeus and Buster.

While Zeus is confident and happy on his own, Buster bonded strongly to her mother and the two are inseparable.

At four-years-old, beagle bull arab mix Minnie is fighting heart worm, supported by the BCPRI team.

Although they are funding her treatment, the puppy-dog-eyed pooch hasn't found a home yet.

Andre, now 15-weeks-old was dumped at Burdekin Veterinary Services.

When they had to give him away, BCPRI took him in and are doing their best to get him rehomed.

Staffy mix Lottie and labrador staffy mix Marley came to BCPRI under less than pleasant circumstances.

Lottie was in a home where she was being attacked by other dogs.

Marley and his siblings also came from an abusive background. Both were rescued by BCPRI, but out of his siblings Marley is the only one without a forever home. Miss Tetley said these poor creatures are "desperate for homes” and sometimes have to stay in BCPRI care for up to a year.

"We cannot save lives without the help of the public so we're very much desperate for donations or foster carers,” she said.

"Obviously adopt, don't shop. You're getting animals who need a home rather than supporting backyard breeders.

"A lot of these dogs do come in timid. We very rarely get a confident dog.

"We're very lucky we have some amazing vets in Bowen.

"But (the animals) are so grateful, and just so lovely.”

Miss Tetley said the adoption process wasn't difficult.

"We do a phone interview first then send out a 12 question questionnaire,” she said. "Then we do another phone interview, inspect the yard to ensure it's acceptable for the animal and send out an adoption contract.”

After each adoption, there is a 10 day trial period for the adoptive owners at the end of which they can return the animal and receive a refund if the animal is unsuitable.

Adoption is $400 for medium to large breed dogs and $480 for smaller breed dogs. Each animal is desexed, vaccinated, micro- chipped and regularly wormed by BCPRI prior to adoption. For more information call Dominique Tetley on 0459 757 455.