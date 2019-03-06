Give belly dance workshops a try

CLASSES: Cara Griffin, from Scimitar Belly Dance, will run belly dancing workshops in Airlie Beach on March 9 and 10.

CLASSES: Cara Griffin, from Scimitar Belly Dance, will run belly dancing workshops in Airlie Beach on March 9 and 10. Nicole Zicchino

THE demand for a belly dancing class in Airlie Beach was so great that two beginner's workshops will be held this weekend.

Cara Griffin, from Townsville's Scimitar Moon Belly Dance, will be in town to teach the workshops on traditional style Egyptian belly dancing.

Ms Griffin originally planned to hold one workshop in February, but the Townsville floods meant plans had to change as the roads between Airlie Beach and Townsville were cut.

In the meantime, she had such a demand for the two-hour workshop that she has now decided to run two separate workshops to allow more people to take part.

"The response was overwhelming,” she said.

"A lot of people are keen to try something different,” she said.

The workshops will be held on Saturday and Sunday and some places are still available, mainly in the Sunday one.

Ms Griffin said this style was a "soft form of aerobic exercise” - working participants' inner cores.

"It utilises the hips, stomach and legs,” she said.

"It's the opportunity to try something different within the fitness genre.

"It's a whole body activity.”

This is the second time Ms Griffin has held a belly dancing workshop in Airlie Beach, but the last one was a few years ago.

She said belly dancing had lots of benefits and this class was perfect for beginners.

"I''s perfect for those who have no knowledge of belly dancing,” she said.

"The thing with belly dancing is it's for body and mind.

"It increases confidence, pushes people outside their comfort zone and peaks the mind.”

While these are the only workshops planned at the moment, Ms Griffin said she hoped to hold more classes on a monthly basis in the future.

The class will be held at Vartamana Skin, Spa, Wellness in Port Drive, Airlie Beach on March 9 and 10 from 10am to 12pm.

Bookings for the workshop are essential, and can be made by phoning Ms Griffin on 0409 700 037 or by emailing her at here.

Participants should wear something comfortable and have bare feet for the class, while Ms Griffin will supply hip scarves to give a little bit of a jingle to your routine.