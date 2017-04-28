Give centre helped the Whitsundays stand strong

UNITED: Rotary members Karyn Davey, Samantha Burgess, Nell Johnson, Nancy Tabell and Dalwyn McErlane at the Give Centre on Reef plaza which is now coming to an end.

LOOKING back, Rotary Club member Nancy Tabell said she wouldn't be in the strong position she is in today without volunteering at the Give Centre in Airlie Beach.

Ms Tabell lost much of her livelihood following the wrath of Cyclone Debbie but said "community camaraderie" is what kept her going.

"I lost everything but I found I needed to do this because it helped me get through it. I wouldn't be where I am today if I had not come in here to work," she said.

"The camaraderie in this area has been quite astounding, its amazing what I have been given. I think (Cyclone Debbie) has united the whole community."

Airlie Beach Rotary club president David Paddon said Ms Tabell's experience was what the Rotary Club was all about.

"She lost everything and yet here she is working every day and helping us out," he said.

"It really brings you close to the community doing this."

Mr Paddon said it was heart warming to know that people's lives were changing for the better thanks to their dedicated efforts.

"I had a guy come in (Thursday), he is a pensioner and lost everything under his house (including) his fridge, washing machine and all appliances," he said.

"He said when he asked me for help to get a fridge and a washing machine he didn't expect to get a new one and he broke into tears."

Today is the last day the Give Centre remains open to the public, after Rotary members generously donated countless hours to the cause which was launched on April 15.

Local charity groups such as Volunteer Whitsundays, Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, St Vinnies and other organisations from Mount Isa, Emerald, Moranbah, Townsville and others have sent donations big and small to the central location so people in need could easily access essential items.

Club administrator Dalwyn McErlane said the idea to establish a central pick up location had been a success and served a vital community service with over 4000 people helped in the first week.

"On the first day we had about 440 people come in,"she said.

"People needed the basic essentials like food and water which we had for those first few days we were open, they needed comforting.

"Because of the amount of rain a lot of people the next week found a lot of mould, so having access to clothes was a real benefit.

"We don't do this for accolades, we do it because we have to and need to and it makes us feel good."

While the first days and weeks following the Give Centre's launch provided necessities to the community, the final days have seen demand drop.

"It has definitely quietened down this week, they are only coming back for little small things they realise they want, its more want than need,"Ms McErlane said.

However, a genuine need for bedding is still an issue for many residents and Ms McErlane reassured those in need that they were on their minds.

"We have a truck with 50 mattresses coming and will then make some phone calls (when they arrive),"she said.

She said the Give Centre's success wouldn't have been possible without the work of Fred Dixon.

Organisations and businesses such as Red Cross, Orange Sky Laundry, Team Rubicon, Better Body Cafe, JJ Richards and Whitsunday Party Hire were also praised for helping the club in various ways.

The Airlie Beach Rotary club intends to disperse left over donated items to local charities.