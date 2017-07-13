Giving life in the form of jackets

IT HAS been a few months since the Variety Queensland Jet Trek dropped into the Whitsundays.

The Whitsundays was the final destination for hundreds of jet skis which had made their way from Mission Beach.

The jet skiers didn't stay long in the Whitsundays but what they left behind will potentially save lives for years to come.

Karen Mahood, media officer of Sailability Whitsunday, said Variety donated 18 self-inflating life jackets.

"We use them every meeting and are very grateful to Variety Queensland for the donation,” she said.

"Participating Sailability clients and volunteer staff are now wearing these during their sailing experiences which depart most fortnights from the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

"This organisation delights in catering for disadvantaged and disabled people.”

Sailability Whitsunday offers fortnightly sailing adventures for physically, mentally and financially disadvantaged people.

Sailability is always on the lookout for volunteers in the Whitsunday community.

Interested people are invited to give of their time to help local disadvantaged sailors.

Phone the Whitsunday Sailability media officer Karen Mahood on 0419167187 to get involved.