A man who stole 56L of fuel has been ordered to pay a fine and restitution in court.
Crime

Gladstone dad stole fuel to spend last $20 on feeding kids

liana walker
liana walker
3rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man who stole 56 litres of fuel only had $20 which he needed to feed his children a court was told.

Troy Peter Gould, 32, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to stealing, driving without a licence, drug driving and failure to appear.

The court was told that on September 28 Gould was intercepted on the Dawson Highway where he tested positive for delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol and methamphetamine.

On March 13 Gould went to a service station in Richmond where he stole 56 litres of fuel valued at $83.97.

The court was told on May 4 Gould was intercepted driving the same car where he admitted to the offence and said he only had $20 which he needed to feed his kids.

On August 31 Gould was intercepted for a breath test and licence check which showed his licence had been SPER suspended on June 19.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client had been going through a difficult time.

She said the fuel-drive off happened when he was trying to return to Gladstone to help his son.

Gould was convicted and fined $900, ordered to pay $83.97 restitution and disqualified from driving for six months.

fuel drive-offs gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

