Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone man says he didn't steal wallet, he 'found' it.
Gladstone man says he didn't steal wallet, he 'found' it. Pixabay
News

Gladstone man says he didn't steal wallet, he 'found' it

Sarah Barnham
by
22nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JOLLY prisoner practised his beat-box boxing skills while he appeared via video in court on Friday.

Nathan Michael Davis was in high spirits during his sentencing in Gladstone Magistrates Court and even laughed when he realised he was facing more charges than he initially thought.

Davis pleaded guilty to several charges including stealing, three counts of fraud, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of restricted drugs and fail to dispose of a needle.

He initially protested he didn't 'steal' the wallet but rather he "found" it. But Davis didn't attempt to contact the owner or hand it over to the police and instead used a number of the victim's cards in fraudulent transactions.

Davis has also been the subject of two police search warrants and on both occasions, officers found either illegal drugs or restricted drugs that he didn't have a prescription for.

The illegal drugs were two MDMA pills and the restricted was Lyrica. Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Davis to four months jail, to serve one month before he could apply for parole.

Davis had spent 16 days behind bars for the offence and can apply for parole from August 19. Convictions were recorded.

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court theft
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Protesters block Abbot Point Coal

    premium_icon Protesters block Abbot Point Coal

    News Protesters are blocking Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

    BUMPER PHOTO GALLERY: Airlie Beach Running Festival action

    premium_icon BUMPER PHOTO GALLERY: Airlie Beach Running Festival action

    Local Faces Did we snap your photo at Airlie Beach Running Festival?

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:27 AM
    Knife found during police stop

    premium_icon Knife found during police stop

    Crime Magistrate: Your story's got more holes in it than Swiss cheese

    Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    premium_icon Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    News Australia's most prized sporting trophy arrives in our region.